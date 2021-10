On “The Wonder Years,” camping, going to the beach and getting a dog are all Dean’s ideas of the suburban middle-class life he wants.

However, his father has said no to each one. But with the help of his bestie, he stumbles upon something else: scouts.

Actor Julian Lerner spoke with PIX11 News to discuss more about the show revival and his character’s role.

Catch Lerner and the rest of “The Wonder Years” cast Wednesday nights on ABC.