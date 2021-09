NEW YORK — What starts out as a family outing turns into a terrorizing encounter with drifters.

What happens next can’t be good.

Actor, director and writer Daniel Gillies chatted with PIX11 News to give a sneak peek of the upcoming film “Coming Home in the Dark.”

Catch “Coming Home in the Dark” Friday, Oct. 1 at the Cinema Village in New York. It will also be available on all digital platforms and Video on Demand.