Actor Daniel Abeles talks ‘Women of the Movement’ limited series

In Mississippi in 1955, the brutal murder of Emmett Till empowered his mother Mamie Till-Mobley to share her son’s story and shine a light on the hateful behavior of the time.It is said that her bravery arguably fueled the Civil Rights Movement.

“Women of the Movement,” a six-part limited series, retells the events. One of the cast members of the series, Daniel Abeles spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the series, his role in the show and what people can expect.

