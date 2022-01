There’s a new kid on the block!

On Netflix’s wildly popular series “Cobra Kai,” Dallas Dupree Young plays “Kenny,” who’s taking up karate to defend himself from a bully.

Dallas spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss being part of the “Cobra Kai” team and more on his character.

See Dallas and the rest of the cast in action on season four of “Cobra Kai,” currently streaming on Netflix.