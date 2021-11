He’s one of Hollywood’s funniest leading men — he’s also one of the busiest.

Anthony Anderson has been living with diabetes since 2002 and is spreading the word about the condition during National Diabetes Month.

The actor, producer and television host spoke with PIX11 News about when he was first diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and what advice he has for those who need to get real about it.

He also discussed the final season of “Black-ish” and if there are any surprises coming this season.