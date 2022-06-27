The latest projects for actor and producer Aleks Paunovic both delve into the world of technology. His series ‘GenZeroes’ has an NFT component allowing fans to own a piece of the action.

Paunovic is in front of the camera and behind the scenes — serving as executive producer of ‘GenZeroes.’ The series also stars Paul “Big Show Wright, Richard Harmon, Tahmoh Penikett, Bethany Brown, Nicole Munoz, and Kandyse McClure. ‘GenZeroes’ takes place in a post-apocalyptic world comprised of factions.

On the movie front, Aleks appears opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins and Chris Brochu in the action/thriller ‘Zero Contact.’ It was produced virtually in 18 different countries during the Pandemic in 2020.