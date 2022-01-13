‘A Little Closer to Home’: Ginger Zee talks mental health in new book

Entertainment

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Being married to Ben Aaron makes Ginger Zee a part of the PIX11 family.

Book cover of Ginger Zee’s book “A Little Closer to Home”

Her job as chief meteorologist for ABC News takes her across the country, covering weather for “Good Morning America” and climate stories for the network.

Many also watched as she shared some fancy footwork while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

There’s much more to this mother of two, which she shares in her new book “A Little Closer to Home.”

The best-selling author spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her second book, which addresses mental health.

Ginger Zee’s book, “A Little Closer to Home” is available wherever books are sold. An audiobook is also available. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Girl Scouts unveil new flavor as cookie season kicks off

Sundance Film Festival goes remote: Festival director gives preview of event

GG Townson chats ‘Sacrifice’ on BET+ and more

5 home decor trends to watch in 2022

'Law & Order: SVU' star Ryan Buggle talks big upcoming episode

Natural home remedies for the winter season

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss