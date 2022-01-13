‘A Little Closer to Home’: Ginger Zee talks mental health in new book

Being married to Ben Aaron makes Ginger Zee a part of the PIX11 family.

Book cover of Ginger Zee’s book “A Little Closer to Home”

Her job as chief meteorologist for ABC News takes her across the country, covering weather for “Good Morning America” and climate stories for the network.

Many also watched as she shared some fancy footwork while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

There’s much more to this mother of two, which she shares in her new book “A Little Closer to Home.”

The best-selling author spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her second book, which addresses mental health.

Ginger Zee’s book, “A Little Closer to Home” is available wherever books are sold. An audiobook is also available.