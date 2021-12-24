‘A Journal for Jordan’: Michael B. Jordan, Chante Adams, Denzel Washington talk movie of love and life

It’s a special movie that tells the story of love and life. A First Sgt. Charles King starts to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, Dana Canedy, a senior editor for The New York Times, revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King.

Actress Chante Adams spoke with PIX11 Morning News on her role in the special film.

Actor Michael B. Jordan discusses his role as First Sgt. King in the film.

Denzel Washington, who directed the film, and Dana Canedy, who the film is about, discussed the movie.