New York’s very own Dan Fogler is proving he is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. He can currently be seen on the big screen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’ On the small screen, Fogler portrays Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola in the new Paramount+ limited series ‘The Offer.’

‘The Offer’ premieres with 3 episodes on April 28.