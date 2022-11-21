NEW YORK (PIX11) — The beloved tradition of watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has a new twist this year.

It won’t air on TV. Viewers who want to celebrate the holiday with the Peanuts gang can turn to Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will also air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Non-subscribers can stream the holiday specials through Apple TV+ for free in a limited window. The Thanksgiving special will air from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. The Christmas special will air from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang used to air on broadcast television. The holiday specials were shown on CBS from 1996 to 2000 and then on ABC from 2001 to 2020. Apple TV+ got the rights to the shows in 2020. In 2021, they aired on both Apple TV+ and on PBS.

“Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” PBS Kids tweeted before Halloween this year.