We’ve seen those storm-chasing movies on the big screen, but “13 Minutes,” starring Anne Heche and Peter Facinelli, tells a different tale.

The movie, which is about a small town gearing up for the largest tornado on record, focuses on four families who find out that — differences or not — they can weather any storm together.

Catch Heche and Facinelli in “13 Minutes” in theaters or on video-on-demand.