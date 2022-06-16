NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city is full of famous spots and must see experiences.

There’s always something to do and something new to check out. Rooftops and observation decks are becoming the most popular destinations for visitors and locals. At Summit One Vanderbilt, visitors get a 360 degree view of the city from the 93rd floor of the tallest sky scraper in Midtown Manhattan.

“We want the guests to feel they are part of the city and immersed in the beautiful city,” said Nastassia Welter, vice president of sales at Summit One Vanderbilt.

Rooftops and terraces are a part of most major new commercial and residential developments.

Chez Zou is a new lounge above a restaurant at Manhattan West, the newest commercial and residential hub on 9th Avenue at 33rd Street.

As soon as the weather warms up, outdoor areas become the places to be and many expand their hours during the summer.