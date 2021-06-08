Destination New York: Corning’s Market Street

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – There are many places you can travel while staying safe amid the pandemic here in the Twin Tiers. One of them is Corning’s Market Street.

“I would say my favorite part of Market Street is walking around in the evening time when it’s just like a thriving beehive of activity, people are laughing and enjoying themselves,” said Dave DeGolyer, the Communications Manager of the Steuben County Conference & Visitors Bureau.

It’s right in the heart of America’s Crystal City, and a part of Corning’s Gaffer district with over 100 boutiques, antique stores, specialty shops, art galleries, glass studios, and restaurants.

Corning’s Market Street has been emulated by cities and towns across the country as a model for downtown revitalization.

Market Street was named one of the “Top 10 Great Streets of the Year” by the American Planning Association in 2013.

Travel and Leisure Magazine named Centerway Square one of “America’s Most Beautiful Town Squares.”

“Before Corning-Painted Post area, there was Steuben County, which is larger than the state of Rhode Island. It started with six different communities and Painted Post was one of those. It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that Corning was founded. Originally, Corning was a lumber area lumber and tobacco were big around here, and it wasn’t until 1868 when the glass company moved from Brooklyn to Corning that glass became a primary form of occupation here,” said DeGolyer.

The Gaffer District has also recently been gaining recognition as a foodie destination.

“You’ve got quite a few diverse culinary styles from tapas and wine to Indian food. There’s Asian fusion and quite a bit, Mexican food. Glass is part of the culture here, so you’ll find Vitrix Hot Glass Studio, which is actually in a historic building that was Hawkes Crystal back in the 1800s and early 1900s, so it’s kind of neat to see that kind of still living on there, said DeGolyer.