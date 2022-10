MILLVILLE, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey Motorsports Park is a 600-acre facility in Millville, featuring go-karting, axe throwing, airsoft guns, paintball and more.

Racing enthusiasts from around the country come to enjoy the entertainment complex in Cumberland County that includes two full-size race tracks. New Jersey Motorsports Park is home to one of the top go-karting tracks in the United States.

See what else New Jersey Motorsports Park has to offer in the video player above.