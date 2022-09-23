NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Take a trip around the Garden State in Destination New Jersey!

PIX11 teamed up with PHL17 to highlight some of New Jersey’s best cultural, recreational and historical offerings.

Travel back in time, more than 65 million years, to the age of the dinosaurs in Leonia. Go “under the sea” in New Jersey’s longest shark tunnel in Camden. And feel the need for speed at one of the state’s premier motorsports parks in Millville.

See what other family fun the Garden State has to offer in this special edition of Destination New Jersey.