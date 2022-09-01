Saturday, September 3rd and Monday, September 5th

Brooklyn, NY— WIADCA celebrates 55 years with CARNIVAL IS LIFE!!!!! Costumes ready? Trucks ready? Floats ready? New York Carnival Week (NYCW) is back, presented by West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) from Thursday, September 1st – Monday, September 5th. Visit carnival.nyc or follow WIADCA/NEW YORK CARNIVAL on FB and IG for updates. “Road rules are safety first, COSTUMES ONLY and Culture matters! The lifeblood of Carnival is our community and cultural partners and we applaud them all for sticking with is to keep culture alive”, WIADCA Board of Directors.

Four 2022 New York Carnival Grand Marshals will make history by walking Brooklyn’s Cultural Row in solidarity to commemorate WIADCA’s 55th Anniversary – Victoria Cruz, LGBTQ Rights Activist, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Savaha Williams (Junior Parade). Followed by several cultural/community groups to include Braata Productions (Jonkanoo), Garifuna Spiritual Enrichment Society, Day of Independence Committee of Panamanians in NY Inc. Brooklyn United Marching Band, Creole Jam (Haiti), Zaman (International Dancer) and more!

NEW YORK CARNIVAL EVENTS – TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS!

Saturday, September 3rd

Junior Carnival Parade | 9:00am AND International YOUTH FEST 2022 | 10:00am

Featuring Junior Grand Marshal Savaha William, watch as our youth celebrate Caribbean heritage through their Carnival regalia depicting many characters and themes. Live entertainment provides an end of summer Caribbean talent showcase with the first-time inclusion of ‘YOUTH FEST 2022’ highlighting live performances by emerging talent. PARTICIPATING BANDS: Sesame Carnival, Mango Tree/Platinum Kids, D’Midas

International NY, Kaisokah Mas’, Sherzel Productions, Mas’ Productions Unlimited, Stronjeh International, DaMas Productions, Gemz Kidz.

PAN in ‘A’ Minor ‘With a Minor Change’ | 7:00pm – 3:00am.

We’re serving this musical feast of rhythmic melodies over the sweet sounds of steel, concert style, with steel bands led by some of New York’s renowned pan virtuosos like Unison Steel Orchestra, Tyler Cohen & Friends, PESO, Kendall K. Williams & Pan in Motion, Steel Sensation, Andre White & Island Interlude, Jordan Guy (soloist), and D’ Radoes. TICKETS carnival.nyc and Eventbrite!

Monday, September 5 th – 11:00am-6:00pm

CARNIVAL MONDAY, WE HIT DI ROAD as Carnival Bandleaders present an array of costumed masterpieces. PARTCIPATING BANDS: D’ Original Limers, B Paradise Mas’, Sesame Carnival, Sky Maxx Mas’, Antoine International, Caribbeing Inc., Banboche Mas’, Mango Tree Production, New Horizon, Cocoa Diamond Productions, Elements of Runway, Creole Jam, Afro Kreyol, Branches Mas’, Greenz United, Suga Candy Mas’, Freaks Mas’, D’Midas International NY. CLICK HERE https://www.sesamecarnival.com/masband.html to

VISIT THE COSTUME MARKETPLACE AND PURCHASE.