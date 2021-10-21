Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, Oct. 21

As part of his continuing effort to connect Queens’ top-notch talent with local employers looking to hire immediately, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host the next installment of his Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

Joining the October Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series are:

Amazon

Bartlett Dairy

CAMBA, Inc.

Council for Airport Opportunity

Concord Electronics

Commonpoint Queens

Forest Hills Financial Group

Global Contact Services (GCS)

MTA/NYC Transit

Maspeth Town Hall

New York Life

New York State Police

Personal Touch Home Care

Port Authority Police of NY& NJ

Queens Centers for Progress

Queens Community House

TWA Hotel

Workforce1

The fair will be livestreamed online from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at www.queensbp.org. Instructions on how to participate in the Q&A will be emailed on the day of the event to those who register.

PIX11 returns as a media partner for the fair after having promoted previous recruitment fairs in 2020-21. The station will support the fair with promotional assistance over its airwaves and on its website at www.pix11.com.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair

WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2PM

WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

WHO: DONOVAN RICHARDS, Queens Borough President