Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, Oct. 21

As part of his continuing effort to connect Queens’ top-notch talent with local employers looking to hire immediately, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host the next installment of his Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Joining the October Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series are:
- Amazon
- Bartlett Dairy
- CAMBA, Inc.
- Council for Airport Opportunity
- Concord Electronics
- Commonpoint Queens
- Forest Hills Financial Group
- Global Contact Services (GCS)
- MTA/NYC Transit
- Maspeth Town Hall
- New York Life
- New York State Police
- Personal Touch Home Care
- Port Authority Police of NY& NJ
- Queens Centers for Progress
- Queens Community House
- TWA Hotel
- Workforce1
The fair will be livestreamed online from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at www.queensbp.org. Instructions on how to participate in the Q&A will be emailed on the day of the event to those who register.
PIX11 returns as a media partner for the fair after having promoted previous recruitment fairs in 2020-21. The station will support the fair with promotional assistance over its airwaves and on its website at www.pix11.com.
WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair
WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2PM
WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org
WHO: DONOVAN RICHARDS, Queens Borough President