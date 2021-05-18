Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, May 20

QUEENS, NY – With unemployment continuing to be a major problem in Queens and across the country, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. scheduled the next edition of his monthly Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair for May 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

The Greater New York Nursing Service, the Nursing Personnel Home Care Agency and the MTA Long Island Rail Road are participating in the Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series for the first time on May 20, while the United States Tennis Association returns to the series with a presentation about job opportunities available at this summer’s U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

They are joining a group of 12 other employers and recruiters that participated in recent fairs: Animal Care Centers of NYC, Building Skills NY, The Child Center of New York, Commonpoint Queens, the Council for Airport Opportunity, Express Employment Professionals, the New York City Children’s Center, MTA New York City Transit, New York Life, Queens Centers for Progress, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and Workforce1 Career Center.

Held the third Thursday of each month by the Queens Borough President’s Office, the Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series connects Queens job seekers with a wide array of employment opportunities across a variety of industries.

The Borough President’s announcement about the fair comes just days after the U.S. Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added just 266,000 jobs in April 2021, well below expectations and sharply lower than the 916,000 jobs added in March. The national unemployment rate rose from 6 percent in March to 6.1 percent in April.

“The April unemployment report shows we have a long way to go to get back to full employment,” said Borough President Donovan Richards. “Our office does its part by hosting our monthly Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fairs, which connect Queens residents with companies hiring right now. We won’t let up on our efforts to help Queens job-seekers secure the employment they are looking for to support themselves and their families.”

The May 20 fair will feature brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill numerous positions in a variety of fields, including aviation, transportation, developmental support, retail, finance and more. A question and answer session follows the presentations.

The fair will be livestreamed online from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at www.queensbp.org. Those interested in participating in the fair’s live interactive Q&A must RSVP by Wednesday, May 19 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. Instructions on how to participate in the Q&A will be emailed on the day of the event to those who register.

WPIX-TV (PIX11) returns as a media partner for the fair after having promoted previous recruitment fairs in 2020-21. The station will support the fair with promotional assistance over its airwaves and on its website at www.pix11.com.

According to the most recent statistics available from the New York State Department of Labor, Queens’ unemployment rate was 11 percent in April 2021. That’s down from a high of 21.6 percent in June 2020 — but still eight percentage points higher than February 2020’s pre-pandemic low of 3.0 percent.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards

WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

Those interested in participating in the interactive Q&A must RSVP by Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp .