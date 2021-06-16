Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, June 17

QUEENS, NY – As part of his continuing effort to connect Queens businesses with prospective employees, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. has scheduled the next edition of his monthly Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair for June 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

The TWA Hotel and the Queensborough United Soccer Club/Soccer Friends USA are participating in the Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series for the first time on June 17.

They are joining a group of 14 other employers and recruiters that participated in recent fairs: CAMBA, Inc., The Child Center of New York, Commonpoint Queens, the Council for Airport Opportunity, Express Employment Professionals, Forest Hills Financial Group, Greater New York Nursing Service, the New York City Children’s Center, New York Life, the Nursing Personnel Home Care Agency, Queens Centers for Progress, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the US Open Tennis Championships, and Workforce1 Career Center.

Held the third Thursday of each month by the Queens Borough President’s Office, the Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series connects Queens job seekers with a wide array of employment opportunities across a variety of industries.

The June 17 fair will feature brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill numerous positions in a variety of fields, including aviation, transportation, developmental support, retail, finance and more. A question and answer session follows the presentations.

The fair will be livestreamed online from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at www.queensbp.org. Those interested in participating in the fair’s live interactive Q&A must RSVP by Wednesday, June 16 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. Instructions on how to participate in the Q&A will be emailed on the day of the event to those who register.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards

WHEN: Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

Those interested in participating in the interactive Q&A must RSVP by Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp.