Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, July 15

QUEENS, NY – As part of his continuing effort to connect Queens’ top-notch talent with local employers looking to hire immediately, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. will host the next installment of his monthly Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series tomorrow, July 15 at 2:00 PM.

Participating in this month’s job fair are 17 different employers and recruiters in a wide array of industries. Joining the Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series for the first time are Con Edison and Red Eye Aviation Services, while returning employers include Building Skills NY, CAMBA, Inc., the Child Center of New York, Commonpoint Queens, the Council for Airport Opportunity, Forest Hills Financial Group, the New York City Children’s Center, New York Life, New York City Transit-MTA, Queens Centers for Progress, the Queens Chamber of Chamber, the TWA Hotel, the US Open Tennis Championships, Westhab, Inc. and NYC Workforce1 Career Center.

Held the third Thursday of each month by the Queens Borough President’s Office, the Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series connects Queens job seekers with a wide array of employment opportunities across a variety of industries.

The July 15 fair will feature brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill numerous positions in a variety of fields, including aviation, transportation, developmental support, retail, finance and more. A question-and-answer session follows the presentations.

The fair will be livestreamed online from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at www.queensbp.org. Those interested in participating in the fair’s live interactive Q&A must RSVP by today, July 14 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. Instructions on how to participate in the Q&A will be emailed on the day of the event to those who register.

WPIX-TV (PIX11) returns as a media partner for the fair after having promoted previous recruitment fairs in 2020-21. The station will support the fair with promotional assistance over its airwaves and on its website at www.pix11.com.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair

WHEN: Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2PM

WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

WHO: DONOVAN RICHARDS, Queens Borough President

Those interested in participating in the interactive Q&A must RSVP by today, July 14, at www.queensbp.org/rsvp.