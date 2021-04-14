Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, April 15

QUEENS — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has announced the next Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair will be held on Thursday, April 15 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

PIX11 is part of the borough president’s effort to hold monthly, virtual job fairs.

The April 15 fair is scheduled to feature the following companies: Animal Care Centers of NYC, Building Skills NY, CAMBA, Inc., The Child Center of New York, Commonpoint Queens, the Council for Airport Opportunity, District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Empire Vets, Express Employment Professionals, Forest Hills Financial Group, the New York City Children’s Center,  NYC Transit/MTA, New York Life, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, Queens Centers for Progress, Resorts World Casino New York City, Turning Point for Women and Families, WATCHGUARD 24/7, Westhab, Inc., and Workforce1.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair
WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 2-3:30 PM
WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

Those interested in participating in the fair’s live interactive Q&A must RSVP by Wednesday, April 14 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. Instructions on how to participate in the Q&A will be emailed on the day of the event to those who register.

