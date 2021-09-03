The Spirit of Carnival: New York’s Very Own West Indian Day Parade

Every year in New York City, millions of people gather along Eastern Parkway on Labor Day to celebrate Caribbean culture at the West Indian-American Day Parade, better known to West Indian natives as Carnival.



Since the early 20th century, under the guidance of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, the parade has united New Yorkers from all across the city looking to immerse themselves in Caribbean culture and traditions through dance, costumes, music, and food.



But how did one of the most colorful festivals in the world make its way to the Big Apple? And what exactly is the historical significance behind Carnival in the Caribbean?

Learn more about the history behind one of the biggest parades in NYC and the impact it has had in making New York the cultural melting pot that it is today.