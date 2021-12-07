The American Cancer Society and PIX11 team up to encourage everyone to schedule life-saving cancer screenings

Give yourself the best gift this holiday season, the gift of life. The American Cancer Society and PIX11 have joined forces to encourage everyone to keep up with their regular cancer screenings. More than 1 in 3 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Screening can detect changes before cancer develops or can catch it in its early stages when it is easier to treat.

“Cancer didn’t stop during the pandemic, yet routine cancer screenings have been significantly disrupted and delayed. Taking care of yourself is one of the most important things you can do for your family, said Anthony Marino, Executive Vice President of the Northeast Region for the American Cancer Society. “By partnering with PIX11, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of recommended screenings and get people back on track with their regular screening tests. We want everyone to take charge of their health, because early detection of cancer can save lives.”

“PIX11 is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society to reinforce the importance of routine screenings and that regular screening for cancer can help save lives. We hope by sharing these important resources we can help with some of the challenges that get in the way of patients taking care of their health,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President & General Manager, Nexstar Inc.’s New York City Operation”

The American Cancer Society recommends individuals start cervical cancer screening beginning at age 25.​ At 45, colorectal and breast screening and at 50, discuss lung screening with a doctor. For more information on screening guidelines visit the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/get-screened.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.