BRONX — The Tour de Bronx will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd.

The starting location is located at 161st and the Grand Concourse.

The ride ends at the iconic New York Botanical Garden located at 2900 Southern Boulevard.

Riders should be arriving around 1 p.m. and the program on stage begins at around 2:30 p.m. The Bronx Borough President is scheduled to be at the Garden around 3 p.m.

PIX11’s James Ford is scheduled to participate at Tour de Bronx bike ride