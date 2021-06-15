Tamsen Fadal to moderate ‘WomenHeard: Reinventing your career at any stage’

PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal is the moderator for #WomenHeard: Reinventing your career at any stage. It takes place June 7, 2021.

Topic

Reinventing your career at any stage: The skills and resources you need to make a successful pivot

Description

The pandemic has many of us taking a deeper look at our careers. Are we spending our time in a role that’s bringing meaning and fulfillment to our life? Or for those who needed to leave the workforce, is now the best time to plan a reentry to the communications industry?

To help you plan your next move, no matter what stage you are at in your career, we’ve gathered a panel of women who have made creative career pivots, whether that’s moving from the corporate world to entrepreneurship or completely changing industries. They’ll provide actionable tips, like the best transferable skills that can help you move between different communications disciplines or how to tap into mentorship opportunities to make your pivot. We’ll also discuss how women who left the workforce can approach a successful return and examples of women who pivoted later in their careers.

Time

Jun 17, 2021 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Click this link to register.