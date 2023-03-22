NEW YORK (PIX11) — Like the thread weaving through a headpiece, Milteri Tucker Concepcion’s passion for her Puerto Rican culture is the strength behind the fabric of her being.

Concepcion has dedicated her life to sharing that love for her heritage with others.

“We are taught to be divisive and stay in our communities. But what we do at Bombasa is we reach out, this is our community, and you’re welcome to it… you’re welcome to learn from it.,” Concepcion said.

More than 15 years ago, Concepcion created a nonprofit dance and drum group. Their mission is to preserve, educate and showcase traditional Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba and Afro-Caribbean folklore.

“When the community comes together in Puerto Rico, or here in the diaspora, we call it a “Bombozo,” Concepcion said.

“And that word is so powerful for me. It signifies community and intergenerational community which is a reflection of what my company is, and my organization.”

Which is why she named her group “BOMBAZO” Dance Company. Milteri has used her knowledge and natural talent to provide free dance and drum classes to students of all ages in her South Bronx community.

The group has exploded in popularity. People of all ages and backgrounds have joined and learned that their cultures have more similarities than differences. Members of the company have performed all around the tri-state and beyond.

Concepcion also launched Bomba Caribbean Skirts working alongside her mother to create beautiful traditional costumes.

Concepcion’s dedication to keeping her culture alive is undeniable, even writing a bilingual children’s book about Bomba.

This Remarkable Woman continues to inspire those who follow in her footsteps… including her 2-year-old daughter.

“It just brings me happiness and joy. And I feel pride and I’m honored that they see that and that I’m making that change in them.”