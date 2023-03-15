NEW YORK (PIX11) — In honor of Women’s History Month in March, PIX11 News is highlighting four remarkable women who were nominated for their contributions to our nation and local communities.

A head-on collision changed Valerie Goldstein’s life forever and she is now making it her mission to teach kids about their abilities, goals, and inclusion.

In 2000, Goldstein was the captain of the cross county and track team at Northport High school during her senior year.

However, her life as an athlete came to a halt after she suffered extensive injuries after a head-on car crash.

“We were hit head-on by another car, and I have my two other sisters in the car and ended up breaking my neck,” Goldstein explained.

Valerie spent the next year doing intense rehabilitation at Kessler University in New Jersey. Now, she is setting an example at schools by using dolls with different abilities to teach children about inclusion.

“I want to empower young girls with disabilities to do sports and accomplish big things, even though they might do things differently, but can still take part in sports and other activities,” she said.

For Goldstein the goals never end, she’s an author, social worker, devoted wife, and dedicated mother. In each of those roles, she exudes the message she spread.

“I try to instill upon them if you see friends that are different than you. It’s very important to befriend everyone and treat everyone with kindness and be their friend because everyone needs friends and to feel loved.”