Race to City Hall: Mayoral Candidates’ Forum

NEW YORK, NY — New Yorkers face a crucial choice in the races for New York City Mayor, Comptroller and Borough President; the 92nd Street Y aims to make the decision easier by hosting a series of forums that will allow candidates to share their vision for New York City and their plan for public health, economic recovery, housing, racial justice, education, arts and culture, and more.

Seth Pinsky, 92Y’s CEO, and Tom Allon from City & State will host the series; each will be moderated by political journalists: City & State NY’s Ben Adler, Jeff Coltin and PIX11’s Ayana Harry will moderate the NYC Mayoral candidates forum and City & State NY’s Ralph Ortega and will moderate the Manhattan Borough President and NYC Comptroller candidate forums. Ayana Harry will also moderate the NYC Comptroller forum. The forums are a part of 92Y’s Race to City Hall series.

The forums will be held leading up to the June 22nd primaries.

· The NYC Mayoral candidate forum will take place on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7 pm ET both online and in person featuring in person and virtual audiences.

Those interested can register to receive an access link here.

Viewers are also able to submit their own questions for the candidates through the registration page.

For the Mayoral forum, confirmed candidates include Maya Wiley, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, Kathryn Garcia, Dianne Morales and Shaun Donovan.

For more information, go to https://www.92y.org/race-to-city-hall/election-forums .