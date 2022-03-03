Make a statement. Win a scholarship. Save a life.

Project Yellow Light was established by the family of Hunter Garner to honor his memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.

In 2019, nine percent of drivers 15 to 20 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted. This age group has the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of the fatal crashes.

And sadly, the numbers are getting worse.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that January through June 2021 saw the largest six-month increase in traffic fatalities ever recorded in their history. An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicles crashes the first six months of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020.

Project Yellow Light is a scholarship competition designed to bring about change.

People know distracted driving is dangerous, but they do it anyway. As an applicant you have one clear mission: create a PSA to encourage your friends to avoid distracted driving, specifically using your phone while driving. Whether it’s sending a text, commenting on a photo, or messaging your friends in your favorite app, it’s never OK to message while driving. Together we can spread the word and help keep our roads safer. Together we can save lives. Apply at ProjectYellowLlight.com.