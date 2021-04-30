PIX11 partners with City Harvest

Currently, one in three New York City children is experiencing food insecurity compared to one in five before the COVID-19 pandemic. PIX11 is partnering with City Harvest by supporting their ‘Share Lunch — Help Fight Hunger’ campaign.

CITY HARVEST LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO HELP FEED THE 1 IN 3 NYC CHILDREN WHO DON’T HAVE ENOUGH FOOD TO EAT

City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, is challenging New Yorkers to donate the money they would normally spend on lunch to City Harvest’s annual Share Lunch Fight Hunger campaign, with the goal of helping feed the 521,000, or 1 in every 3, New York City children who are now projected to experience food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This level of need represents a 64 percent increase over pre-pandemic numbers, according to an analysis from Feeding America. The campaign runs from April 20 – May 31, 2021.

For the past 19 years, hundreds of individuals and corporations in New York City have participated in Share Lunch Fight Hunger to raise crucial dollars to help feed families experiencing food insecurity during the summer months when children may not have easy access to free school meals. By texting Lunch to 20222, New Yorkers can donate $15 to the campaign—enough to feed 41 people for a day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, City Harvest has rescued and delivered more than 151 million pounds of nutritious food, free of charge, to food pantries and soup kitchens across the five boroughs—more than twice the amount of food during the same period the year before.

“More than half a million New York City children are struggling to get enough food to eat amid the ongoing pandemic,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “Even before the pandemic, more than one in five New York children faced food insecurity. That has surged to more than one in three children today. Share Lunch Fight Hunger provides a simple way for everyday New Yorkers to ensure all our children have the food they need over the long summer months.”

Share Lunch Fight Hunger was created in 2002 by Dana Cowin, City Harvest Food Council member and former editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine. The campaign has raised more than $13 million to date, enough to help feed more than 130,000 children and their families for an entire summer.

“I created Share Lunch Fight Hunger 19 years ago based on the idea that even a small donation can make an enormous difference to a family who may not know where their next meal is coming from. As a New Yorker and a parent, I felt compelled to help my neighbors in need,” said Dana Cowin. “Now, even more families are struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even more of our city’s children are going hungry. Throughout the pandemic, New Yorkers have stepped up in incredible ways to support one another, and I know that will continue through this campaign.”

New Yorkers who want to take part in the Share Lunch Fight Hunger campaign can visit cityharvest.org/sharelunch to donate to a fundraising team, start their own fundraising team, ormake a general donation. Additionally, City Harvest’s text-to-give option allows individuals to conveniently donate $15 to the campaign by texting Lunch to 20222.

This year’s Share Lunch Fight Hunger is generously sponsored by BlackRock, Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Toyota, Citi, London Stock Exchange Group, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, PIX11, Wafra Inc., and Two Good® Yogurt.