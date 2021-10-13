PIX11 News’ Kori Chambers and Mr. G to serve as ADAPT team captains for virtual 5K

New York, New York – Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today the 2nd Annual ADAPT Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk. The event will take place between now and November 7th in New York City.

Kori Chambers, several Emmy winning PIX11 News Anchor at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., and Mr. G, five-time Emmy winning PIX11 News weatherman, both longtime ADAPT celebrity ambassadors, will serve as ADAPT Team Captains for the event.

“This community building fundraiser is aimed to provide anyone a chance to participate with TEAM ADAPT,” says Edward R. Matthews. “We thank Kori Chambers and Mr. G for their incredible support and concern for our children and families in need. They truly exemplify the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers.”

“I am delighted to serve as ADAPT Team Captain along with Mr. G,” says Kori Chambers. “ADAPT Community Network reaches thousands of families and individuals living with disabilities throughout New York City. I am continually impressed by the scope and magnitude of their programs and ability to positively impact people’s lives.”

“As a longtime supporter of ADAPT, I am thrilled to be a Team Captain of this new event with Kori Chambers,” says Mr. G. “Over the years, I have seen firsthand ADAPT’s vital ongoing work to provide programs and services for children, families, and adults living with disabilities.”

People can do the 5k or mile anytime between now and November 7th. On November 11th, ADAPT will hold a virtual finishers party featuring some of its celebrity ambassadors and announcing the winners of each division.

Share in the fun of running, rolling, or walking a 5k or one mile with Team ADAPT:

ADAPT 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk:

1-mile registration $25.00 = sunglasses and ribbon.

5k registration $35.00 = sunglasses and medal.

The virtual event is free for all ADAPT persons supported.

To register for the ADAPT Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk, go to: adaptcommunitynetwork.org/virtual5k

About ADAPT Community Network

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We

are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT’s 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

For more information about the over 100 comprehensive programs and services of ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.

