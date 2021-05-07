PIX11 Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

The month of May is designated as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Now, supporters say that Asian Pacific American Heritage Heritage Month is not only a time to celebrate and honor Asian American cultures across the U.S., but also an important moment where society can advocate for their equity and safety.

PIX11 spoke with anchors Kaity Tong, Betty Nguyen, and Shirley Chan about their own stories of hope, success, and resilience.

Asian American violence in the United States has soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For resources and more on how you can help, please visit https://stopaapihate.org/