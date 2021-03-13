Meet the co-directors of the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families

The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF) is the nation’s only pan-Asian children and families’ advocacy organization bringing together community-based organizations as well as youth and community allies to fight for equity for Asian Pacific Americans (APAs).

The goal of CACF is to unite diverse communities to fight together for improved education, health, and other support services for those most marginalized.

Learn more from the co-directors, Vanessa Leung and Anita Gundanna: https://www.cacf.org/

