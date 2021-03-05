Meet Robin Bell-Stevens, director of the city’s Jazzmobile program

Meet Robin Bell-Stevens, the director and executive producer of NYC’s Jazzmobile program.

Jazzmobile’s mission is to present, promote, propagate and preserve America’s classical music, jazz, through free live performances and music education programs throughout the five boroughs.

Jazzmobile is a not-for-profit arts organization founded in 1964 by NEA jazz master Billy Taylor. Its mission is to joining other arts organizations that are also affecting a positive economic impact on local communities.

Robin Bell-Stevens directs Jazzmobile’s education program and is the daughter of former Duke Ellington Bassist, Dr. Aaron Bell (1921-2003) and Jazz activist, De Lores Bell (1928-2016).

For more than 50 years, her team has worked to bring Jazzmobile performance programs featuring acclaimed and emerging artists to neighborhood streets, parks, and community and senior centers in all five boroughs of New York City as well as local Harlem venues.

Learn more about it at: http://www.jazzmobile.org/