Co-founded by casting director Sheila Jaffe and Hip-Hop Legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, The Felix Organization has been walking the walk to bring support and positive choices to local children in the foster care system since 2006.

Now you can literally walk with them at the second annual Walk This Way for the kids on May 15th in NYC.

Sign up now for this fun and nourishing 5K walkathon on Hudson River Park’s beautiful Pier 45 @Christopher St. There’s delicious food, music, entertainment, giveaways and an outdoor picnic provided. You’ll even meet some of the kids.

All you have to do is ask your friends and family to sponsor you to walk (or run) 60 blocks along the beautiful Hudson River. No registration fee; Minimum of only $150 required.

Go to www.walkthiswayforkids.org and click “Start Fundraising” to sign up today.

This crowdfunded charity walk is 3.1 miles and will take approximately one hour, starting at Pier 45 at Christopher St. Free giveaways when you enter! The event opens at 9 am and walk starts at 10 am.

Or you can choose our remote option and walk right where you are! Email info@thefelixorganization.org if you’d like suggestions of great spots close to you, where you can walk 3,500 steps in solidarity with Walk This Way any time during the month of May, National Foster Care Month!

Go to www.thefelixorganization.org for more info about Felix!

If you can't be there but want to donate to this vital cause for youth in foster care, go to www.thefelixorganization.org