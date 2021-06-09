Long Island Pride 2021 to be held in-person at Eisenhower Park

The following is a news release from The New York LGBT Network. PIX 11 is a sponsor of the Long Island Pride event.

Hauppauge, NY (April 29, 2021) – Today, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and New York LGBT Network President and CEO David Kilmnick announced the 2021 Long Island Pride celebration will return to a live in-person event taking place at Eisenhower Park’s landmark Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre on Sunday June 13th from 12n-4p.

The four-hour live concert will adhere to all New York State Department of Health and CDC guidelines and at this date will have a 500-capacity limit. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend, and Long Island Pride will be a ticketed event only; no same day entry will be allowed. A recent Pride survey conducted by the New York LGBT Network (LGBT Network) received more than 500 responses in one day with over 70% reporting feeling very comfortable with an in-person Pride and over 80% supporting making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement to attend.

“After a year of staying in, we are excited and thrilled to be OUT” said David Kilmnick, President and CEO of the New York LGBT Network which produces the annual Long Island Pride event. “The return of Long Island Pride to an in-person event will bring the community together proudly and safely. People are ready for this and Pride is more than just an event; it’s a state of being, a beacon of hope and a powerful display of diversity and unity that is sorely needed in these times.”

Tickets and sponsorships are now available at www.lipride.org. A sellout is expected for the 2021 Long Island Pride celebration and concert, one of the only in-person Pride events happening nationwide. The event will also be livestreamed.

The New York LGBT Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is a home and voice for LGBT

people, their families, and support systems of Long Island and Queens. The New York LGBT Network’s

community centers help LGBT people to be themselves, stay healthy, and change the world. Since 1993, the

New York LGBT Network has been pioneering advocacy and social change to promote safe spaces where

LGBT people live, learn, work, play, and pray