The 13th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival – one of New York’s biggest and longest-running annual events commemorating America’s newest federal holiday – returns for a three-day celebration – both virtually and in person.

Now in its 13th year, the Juneteenth NY Festival is one of the longest-running events commemorating Juneteenth and the preeminent celebration of the holiday in the Tri-State area.

The Festival was designed to celebrate and empower the Black community. Each year features a theme that seeks to educate the Black community on its history while also changing the narrative of the devastating impact of slavery.

The Juneteenth NY Festival was created in an effort to advance the economic and cultural arts in underserved communities and in support of small, Black-owned businesses.

Kicking off virtually on Friday, June 17th and then for in-person gatherings in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 18th and Sunday, June 19th.With this year’s theme spotlighting “Unity in the Black Family Unit,” the weekend will feature the best in Black culture and will include an array of live performances, exhibitions, authentic local cuisine, wellness and other family fun activities.

For this year’s event, the weekend will feature live performances, Black-owned vendors and food trucks, wellness activities, a fashion exhibition highlighting today’s hottest emerging Black designers and a kid’s area to include a basketball clinic hosted by The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty for children aged 6-17.

This year’s Festival will also see the introduction of another special new component with Libation & Liberation: The Quilt Project, a multi-city community-based initiative exploring the concept of embracing grief through traditional ritual where participants will be encouraged to design a block in memory of loved ones lost to COVID-19.

Additionally, Juneteenth NY will host the inaugural Juneteenth NY Awards Luncheon, a red-carpet, tented awards ceremony to be held on Saturday in Gershwin Park. Inspired by the principles of Kwanzaa and in recognition of Father’s Day, the Luncheon will honor Black men across different areas and industries who have been working to make a difference in the Black community. Proceeds will go toward the Libation & Liberation: The Quilt Project.

The 13th Annual Juneteenth NY will be held (rain or shine). All events with the exception of the Juneteenth NY Awards Luncheon are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged.

To learn more about the 13th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival, please visit: Juneteenthny.com. Connect with us on Instagram: @JuneteenthNY; Twitter: @JuneteenthyNY; Facebook: Juneteenth Family Day