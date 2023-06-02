The following is a press release from Velazquez Consulting.



BRONX — This is the largest diabetes, health, and music festival of its kind. The Diabetes Health Festival, organized by Velazquez Consulting, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Park, from 146th to 148th Streets, St. Ann’s Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473.

Velazquez Consulting, and the Diabetes Advocacy Committee will be hosting the Diabetes Health Festival 2023. The theme for the outdoor festival will be health, and summer kickoff. The festival will include a health pavilion of various health organizations, offering FREE health screenings, health and nutrition exhibitors, cooking demonstrations, and food tastings by Chef Tania Lopez, “Coqui the Chef”. The event will include Zumba fitness, Diabetes, and nutrition education. The Elder’s Pavilion will feature a Domino tournament. The Kid Zone section will have children’s activities provided by YMCA La Central, Bronxworks Betances Cornerstone, and HealthCorps. The festival will conclude with live music by the salsa band “Conjunto Imagen”. The general mission is to emphasize the aspect of the choice and management of a healthier lifestyle for ourselves, and for the entire family.

“The Diabetes Health Festival will focus on having a positive impact on hundreds of people in the Bronx, NY. “The Bronx community remains disproportionately affected by diabetes”. “One of the most critical components of successful treatment, and a better quality of life is education.” “We provide people with easy-to-understand health and wellness information to help prevent diabetes or improve their life,” said Helene Velazquez, Velazquez Consulting.

According to CDC Diabetes Report Card 2021. About 37.3 million people—or 11.3% of the US population—had diabetes (diagnosed or undiagnosed) in 2019. About 8.5 million of these adults had diabetes but were not aware that they had it or did not report that they had it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, diabetes emerged as an underlying condition that increased the chance of severe illness. Nearly 4 in 10 adults who died from COVID-19 in the United States also had diabetes.

According to the NYC Department of Health In New York State (NYS) and County-level prevalence of diagnosed diabetes that was obtained from the 2016 NYS Behavioral Risk, an estimated 1.6 million people, or 10.5% of the adult population, have been diagnosed with diabetes. The prevalence of

diagnosed diabetes varies by county, from Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), 5.4% in Tompkins County to 16.0% in the Bronx. The five counties with the highest prevalence rates are: Bronx (16.0%), Oneida (15.6%), Yates (14.6%), Essex (14.2%) and Seneca (14.2%).

The Diabetes Health Festival is sponsored by VillageCareMax, EmblemHealth, Heart to Heart Home Care, VNS Health, UnitedHealthcare, Empire BlueCross, CenterLight Healthcare Pace, Assisted Homecare Services and MetroplusHealth. Media sponsors: 93.1 FM Amor, PIX 11, El Diario, El Especialito, Bronxnet, Puerto Rican Flags Up, La Formula Media Group, In the Music Zone, and La Voz Hispana

For additional information on the Diabetes Health Festival 2023 review event website: www.eventbrite.com/e/diabetes-health-festival-tickets-638348737257

