New York, NY — City Harvest, New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, today

launched its annual Share Lunch Fight Hunger campaign (May 8- June 8), inviting New Yorkers

to donate money they would normally spend on lunch to help feed more than 13,000 New

York City children and families for the entire summer, when access to free school lunches may

be limited. The 2023 campaign launches at a time when food prices in the U.S. continue to rise

and families are still struggling to make up for the loss of pandemic-era aid.



With 1 in 4 children in New York City experiencing food insecurity, City Harvest also released a

new report today revealing that families with children represent the age group in New York

City with the highest surge in visits to food pantries since the pandemic began.

The TinyHands, Hungry Bellies: The State of Child Food Insecurity in NYC report shows that City

Harvest and its partners logged nearly 11.4 million visits by families with children over the

past year – a massive 67% jump compared to 2019. The report highlights how millions of New

York families continue to struggle to put meals on the table as prices for grocery staples

continue to be at 40-year highs following the pandemic, and many families are navigating the

expiration of pandemic-era expansions to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

benefits in March.



Additional findings include:

● Over the past year, Queens – the borough hit first and hardest by the COVID-19 virus

and home to the most undocumented immigrants, many of whom were shut out from

key pandemic-era government supports – has seen an 87% increase in pantry visits by

children compared to 2019 data.

● In communities in the Bronx and Brooklyn where child hunger was already a leading

issue for families, the crisis only worsened – the Bronx saw a 46% increase, while

Brooklyn saw a 61% increase compared to pre-pandemic.

● Manhattan saw over a million visits in 2022, a 64% jump since 2019.



The challenges so many families are facing were underscored by a recent report by United

Way of New York City and the Fund for the City of New York, in partnership with City Harvest,

which found that an estimated 50% of New York City households can’t afford to live in the city

and nearly 3 million residents do not have enough money to rent an apartment, buy food and

medicine, and get around town, among other basic necessities. The report also finds that a

family of four in all five boroughs must now make at least $100,000 to adequately cover basic

expenses.



“As families grapple with record-high grocery prices and recent cuts to pandemic-era benefits

like SNAP, it’s more important than ever that we work together to ensure children and families

across our city have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive,” said Jilly Stephens, CEO

of City Harvest. “Share Lunch Fight Hunger provides a simple way for everyday New Yorkers

to make an immediate difference for their neighbors in need over the long summer months,

when access to free school meals may become limited.”



Founded 21 years ago by Dana Cowin, then Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine magazine and

current City Harvest Food Council member, Share Lunch Fight Hunger has brought together

hundreds of individuals and corporations in New York City to raise awareness and funds to

help City Harvest feed New York City families experiencing food insecurity during the summer

months. Since its inception, Share Lunch Fight Hunger has raised enough to help provide 38.5

million meals to New York City families who are struggling to put food on the table.



“I launched Share Lunch Fight Hunger 21 years ago because I believe that all children should

have access to nutritious foods,” said Dana Cowin. “Motivated by City Harvest’s ability to help

feed 46 kids with just $20 dollars, I wanted to highlight that sharing the price of your lunch can

make a difference in the lives of fellow New Yorkers. There’s no time more important to donate

than now, as inflation and other financial pressures are affecting kids’ access to healthy food–1

in 4 kids are expected to face food insecurity this year. This is heart-breaking and something

we can address.”



“With recent reductions to SNAP benefits and the high price of food, more and more people

are dependent on food pantries,” said Christian Estrada, Director of Food Services at United

Bronx Parents Food Pantry in the South Bronx, an affiliate of Acacia Network. “Most of the

people that we serve are families with several children. We need help from everybody to make

sure that we can keep providing food to our community all summer long.”



New Yorkers who want to take part in the Share Lunch Fight Hunger campaign can visit here to

donate to a fundraising team, start their own fundraising team, or make a general donation. A

special Share Lunch Fight Hunger team will be captained by internet sensation Tariq the “Corn

Kid,” who is giving back to City Harvest in honor of his eighth birthday.



“It’s always been important to me to give back to my community,” Tariq said. “It makes me sad

to think there are kids in NYC who don’t have enough to eat. I want to help make a difference

and give back to others.”



This year, City Harvest aims to raise enough to help feed 13,000 New York City children and

their families for the entire summer. On Thursday, May 11, City Harvest, joined by City Harvest

Board and Food Council member Melba Wilson, will light the Empire State Building to mark

the start of the campaign.



Local businesses will also be contributing to the campaign throughout the upcoming month.

On May 13 and 14, City Harvest Food Council member Chef Dominique Ansel of Dominique

Ansel Bakery in Soho will donate a portion of the sales of their legendary Cronut® to Share

Lunch Fight Hunger, in celebration of the Cronut®’s 10th birthday. Throughout the month of

May, Manhattan-based Artist Sonya Sklaroff will be donating a portion of proceeds from a

limited edition signed fine art print to City Harvest. On Sunday, June 4, City Harvest Food

Council members Maneesh Goyal and Hari Nayak will host a family-friendly drag brunch at

their Michelin-recognized Indian restaurant SONA in Flatiron in support of the campaign.

Thank you to our partners, Two Good®, BlackRock, Citi, Healthfirst, Blackstone Charitable

Foundation, Cerberus, Intermediate Capital Group, Paul Hastings LLP, TF Cornerstone, Wafra,

Warburg Pincus Gives Back, and our media partner, PIX11.



About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of

New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. During our 40 years serving New

Yorkers in need, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and

delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners,

and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and

distribute more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. Named one

of America’s Top 100 Charities by Forbes, City Harvest works alongside our community

partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food

systems. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one

day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.