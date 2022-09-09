Pantry visits also up 14% since January 2022 as Inflation Soared and Pandemic Government Supports Expired

Throughout September, City Harvest will Raise Awareness of NYC’s High Rates of Food Insecurity and Encourage New Yorkers to Take Action

September 1, 2022 (New York, NY) – Today, City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest

food rescue organization, launched Hunger Action Month with the release of alarming new

data revealing that monthly visits to New York City food pantries and soup kitchens

are up 69% compared to 2019 and rising, according to a City Harvest analysis of FeedNYC

data.

As inflation and food prices surged to a 40-year high, NYC food pantries and soup kitchens

are now seeing 14% more monthly visitors than they did in January 2022. In response

to the high level of need, City Harvest will rescue and deliver at least 75 million pounds of

food this year, sustaining food rescue and delivery operations nearly 20% above

pre-pandemic levels.

Average Monthly Visits to NYC Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens*

2019: 2,095,437

2022: 3,532,611

Increase: 69%

Monthly Visits to NYC Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens*

January 2023: 3,138,846

June 2022: 3,575,272

Increase: 14%

*City Harvest analysis of FeedNYC data

Hunger Action Month, which aims to raise awareness of food insecurity and invites the

public to take action to feed those in need, this year coincides with City Harvest’s 40th year

serving New York City. Founded in 1982, City Harvest began when a handful of New Yorkers

sought to support their neighbors in need by rescuing and delivering food in a borrowed

station wagon. Since then, the organization has rescued more than one billion pounds of

good, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of soup kitchens and

food pantries across the city. During the COVID-19 pandemic, City Harvest has rescued and

distributed more than 300 million pounds of food for New Yorkers in need.



“With prices surging for necessities like food, childcare, and rent, all New Yorkers have to

step up to help our neighbors in need,” said City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens. “From the

White House hunger summit later this month to our work with our network of more than

400 partner food pantries and soup kitchens, this Hunger Action Month we will work with

countless everyday New Yorkers to ensure that all of our neighbors have the nutritious

food they need to thrive – one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time.”



City Harvest’s partner food pantries have seen a significant increase in visits since the start

of 2022, when inflation took hold and vital government supports, like the federal Child Tax

Credit and rent moritoria, expired.



“We’re in a very scary situation,” said Rabbi Schlomo Nisanov, Founder and Leader of

Kehilat Sephardim Synagogue, one of the 400 food pantries and soup kitchens City Harvest

serves across the city. “Inflation is a big thing. Now, we have people struggling to feed the

most vulnerable, babies, and senior citizens, who are homebound and rely on themselves

to take care of them, which is very scary. I feel like things are going to get harder and

harder to get by.”



Throughout September, City Harvest and its partners will give New Yorkers multiple

opportunities to support the organization’s work and help feed their neighbors. Some of

our partner campaigns include:

As part of our ongoing partnership with Two GoodTM lowfat yogurt, for every product sold in the month of September and year-round, the brand donates to food rescue organizations like City Harvest to help rescue food and redistribute it to communities in need.

Mosaic Foods will donate 50 cents to City Harvest for every box of plant-powered meals purchased throughout the month of September in support of Hunger Action Month, and year-round as part of an ongoing partnership.

Now through the end of September, in support of Hunger Action Month, W&P will donate $2.50 for every Porter Lunch Box sold to help feed 2 families in need.

City Harvest Food Council members Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya—the duo behind Unapologetic Foods and the restaurants Semma, Dhamaka, and Rowdy Rooster—are giving back this Hunger Action Month by donating a portion of proceeds from select dishes and drinks at all three restaurants to support City Harvest’s work.

Special thanks to PIX11, our Hunger Action Month media partner.

Key dates throughout the month include:

Anyone can support City Harvest during Hunger Action Month by:

For complete information on all of City Harvest's Hunger Action Month activities,

visit cityharvest.org/hungeractionmonth.

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed

millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. This year, we will rescue

at least 75 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it—free of charge—to more

than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners and our own Mobile Markets

across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community

capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For 40 years, City

Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a

time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.