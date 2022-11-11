NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since 2004, Celebrate México Now has been the only independent arts festival spotlighting contemporary Mexico in New York City. Every year, they disrupt the often-narrow definitions of Mexican art and culture by exploring the way artists and creators are reshaping, envisioning, and reflecting on their identity in the ever-changing global context.

The 19th edition of the festival marks the return of live performances. The program this fall 2022 includes: México Now: Mexamorphosis, a chamber concert with singer Guadalupe Peraza who celebrates musical diversity from different centuries and cultures in relation to Mexican art forms and traditions; Let me tell you… all lies, a dance cabaret performance with Carlos A. Cruz Velázquez / colectivodoszeta who uses modern dance, physical theater, music, and performance art as tools of inspiration to tell his personal stories; Prayers for the Stolen, a book presentation of the acclaimed novel by American-Mexican author, Jennifer Clement; ¡Viva la Revolución, Viva la Masa!, a culinary program with Sobre Masa that focuses on the importance of maize to promote the culture of corn and strengthen knowledge about it; Quetzalcóatl: Aztec Tales, Legends, and Music a literacy program with Literacy Inc. that features Mexican storyteller, Valentina Ortiz, and the Mariachi Angeles de New York; Contemporary Mexican Photography, an artist talk with Martha Naranjo Sandoval on Mexican photography and its impact in the art circuit of New York City and the world; and, Los Guardianes del Maíz (The Keepers of the Corn), a documentary screening and the festival’s closing reception.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the arts. As creators keep facing profound uncertainty, we have set out to hold a platform to present and remunerate their work. The 2020 and 2021 online festival editions employed over 60 cultural workers and reached wider audiences through international partnerships. In 2022 we will expand that experience while bringing our community together again– live and in person!

Our presenting partners are Americas Society, Baxter Street, Center for Fiction, Cinema Tropical, La Nacional, Literacy INC, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Pangea and Sobre Masa, tortillería and restaurant.

PIX11 is the media partner.

Celebrate Mexico Now 2022 is made possible thanks to the support of the NYCT/Mosaic Network & Fund, The Mexican Studies Institute, Mexican Cultural Institute of New York, and our backers around the globe.

Special thanks to our fiscal sponsor The Field.