BronxWorks working to help the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — A horrific fire in a Bronx building killed 17, including eight children, and left many without a home on Sunday.

Mayor Eric Adams said the city was running a fundraiser for victims of the fire. Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York State would set up a victim compensation fund.

If you were affected by the five-alarm fire in the Bronx, stay informed and get the facts. Text “181STFIRE” to 692692 to receive updates about resources and services available to you.

PIX11 is also partnering with BronxWorks, a local nonprofit that helps individuals and families improve their economic and social well-being. From toddlers to seniors, the organization works to feed, shelter, teach, and support the neighborhood to build a stronger Bronx community.

Eileen Torres, Executive Director, said that right now, the greatest need is for monetary donations and gift cards. “BronxWorks is working alongside with the mayor’s team and city agencies to assess ongoing needs for the victims and families,” Torres said.

To donate on their website, visit www.bronxworks.org and designate that you want the funds to benefit victims of the Bronx fire: Donate – BronxWorks



You can also mail gift cards (or drop them off )to BronxWorks at 60 E. Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10453, with “Attention Development for Fire Victims” written on the envelope.

BronxWorks offers a wide array of social services including workforce development, early education and after-school programs for children and youth of all ages, access to benefits, health and wellness education, immigration and legal services, eviction prevention, and services for older adults. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, visit BronxWorks.org.

