Bronx Week 2021: Full list of events

The logo for Bronx Week 2021 is pictured. PIX11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

PIX11 is a proud sponsor of Bronx Week 2021.

The following is a press release from Bronx Tourism Council with a list of events taking place during Bronx Week.

We WILL have a Bronx Week this year. It will take place between May 8 to May 16 with a few virtual, live stream events and some in-person socially-distanced activities. Please see the preliminary schedule below:

May 8 Bronx Fathers Taking Action

BFTA will come together with their children to engage in some Soccer “skills and drills” with South Bronx United Soccer Club. This event requires pre-registration and will limit capacity.

May 8 Bronx Week Health Fair

Health-related companies and city agencies exhibiting, conducting screenings and distribution information on COVID and other health issues. Mobile units will be available to provide testing, tracing and possibly vaccine information.

May 10 Veteran’s Appreciation Event

The office of the Bronx Borough President’s Veteran’s Affairs will honor veterans in gratitude for their service to our country.

May 11 Business Luncheon

The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation will be honoring ten Bronx Businesses in recognition of their impact on the Bronx economy.

May 13 COVID Day of Remembrance

We will dedicate this day those we have lost during this pandemic. There will be opportunities for COVID-related information dissemination throughout the borough.

May 14 Bankers Breakfast

The Business Initiatives Corporation of New York brings together Bronx financial institutions to discuss the state of the economy.

May 15 Walk of Fame Induction

The Office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and The Bronx Tourism Council will induct the 2021 Bronx Walk of Fame honorees who will unveil their street signs on the Grand Concourse. For more information on The Bronx Walk of Fame click here. If you’d like to hear our podcast episode on the history of The Bronx Walk of Fame click here.

May 15 Grand Finale Concert

This “drive-in” concert will welcome cars to a concert and awards presentation. Sound will be streamed through FM-radio. Pre-registration is required. More details to follow.

May 16 The Spirit of The Bronx Parade

In partnership with BronxNet, footage from past parades will be aired on various channels. More information to follow.