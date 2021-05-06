Bronx borough president talks Bronx Week 2021 festivities

THE BRONX — Everyone has the chance to experience what the Bronx has to offer this week as New Yorkers celebrate “Bronx Week 2021.”

Bronx Week is a chance for the borough to celebrate its community and uniqueness.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. spoke to PIX11 News’ Marysol Castro about this year’s celebration, how much the event has meant to Diaz, and what people can expect during the festivities this year.

For more information on the events and how to support the borough, visit ILoveTheBronx.com

