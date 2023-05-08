Aerial view of the Bronx, New York City

THE BRONX — Bronx Week 2023 is coming back bigger and better. The celebration, normally a week long, honors the people and places of the borough.

Beginning on May 8th, there will be a series of events from every sector of the community including senior activities, small business networking, family, health, finance, and more.

Learn more here about Bronx Week 2023.

Calendar of Events



Thursday, May 11

Centenarian Event

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM

Location: Villa Barone Manor

Invite Only

Friday, May 12

Silent Disco

Time: 7 PM – 9 PM

Location: Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy



Saturday, May 13

Health Day & Skate Party

Time: 12 PM – 3 PM

Location: St. Mary s Park (147th Street & St. Ann s)



Tuesday, May 16

Business Luncheon

Time: 12 PM – 2 PM

Location: 550 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY 10474

Invite Only

Wednesday, May 17

Labor Soiree

Time: 4 PM – 7 PM

Location: F & J Pine (1913 Bronxdale Avenue)

Invite Only



Thursday, May 18

Bankers Breakfast

Time: 9 AM – 11 AM

Location: Villa Barone

Invite Only



Friday, May 19

Kingsbridge Armory Awards Ceremony

Time: 1 PM – 4 PM

Location: Monroe College – King Hall – 2501 Jerome Avenue



Friday, May 19

Prom Dress & Suit Giveaway

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

Location: Bronx Borough Hall (851 Grand Concourse)



Saturday, May 20

Induction Ceremony: Bronx Walk of Fame

Time: 1 PM – 3 PM

Location: 851 Grand Concourse



Saturday, May 20

Bronx Ball

Time: 6 PM (Cocktail Hour)

Location: The Bronx Zoo (Rockefeller Fountain)

Invite Only



Sunday, May 21

Bronx Week Parade

Time: 10 AM – 12 PM

Location: 167th Street and Grand Concourse – 161st Street Grand Concourse)



Sunday, May 21

Food and Arts Festival

Time: 12 PM – 3PM

Location: 164th Street & Grand Concourse



Sunday, May 21

Concert

Time: 12 PM – 6 PM

Location: Joyce Kilmer Park (161 Street & the Grand Concourse)