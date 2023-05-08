THE BRONX — Bronx Week 2023 is coming back bigger and better. The celebration, normally a week long, honors the people and places of the borough.
Beginning on May 8th, there will be a series of events from every sector of the community including senior activities, small business networking, family, health, finance, and more.
Learn more here about Bronx Week 2023.
Calendar of Events
Thursday, May 11
Centenarian Event
Time: 11 AM – 3 PM
Location: Villa Barone Manor
Invite Only
Friday, May 12
Silent Disco
Time: 7 PM – 9 PM
Location: Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy
Saturday, May 13
Health Day & Skate Party
Time: 12 PM – 3 PM
Location: St. Mary
s Park (147th Street & St. Anns)
Tuesday, May 16
Business Luncheon
Time: 12 PM – 2 PM
Location: 550 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY 10474
Invite Only
Wednesday, May 17
Labor Soiree
Time: 4 PM – 7 PM
Location: F & J Pine (1913 Bronxdale Avenue)
Invite Only
Thursday, May 18
Bankers Breakfast
Time: 9 AM – 11 AM
Location: Villa Barone
Invite Only
Friday, May 19
Kingsbridge Armory Awards Ceremony
Time: 1 PM – 4 PM
Location: Monroe College – King Hall – 2501 Jerome Avenue
Friday, May 19
Prom Dress & Suit Giveaway
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
Location: Bronx Borough Hall (851 Grand Concourse)
Saturday, May 20
Induction Ceremony: Bronx Walk of Fame
Time: 1 PM – 3 PM
Location: 851 Grand Concourse
Saturday, May 20
Bronx Ball
Time: 6 PM (Cocktail Hour)
Location: The Bronx Zoo (Rockefeller Fountain)
Invite Only
Sunday, May 21
Bronx Week Parade
Time: 10 AM – 12 PM
Location: 167th Street and Grand Concourse – 161st Street Grand Concourse)
Sunday, May 21
Food and Arts Festival
Time: 12 PM – 3PM
Location: 164th Street & Grand Concourse
Sunday, May 21
Concert
Time: 12 PM – 6 PM
Location: Joyce Kilmer Park (161 Street & the Grand Concourse)