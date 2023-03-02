The following is a press release from Battle of the Apple.



NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 500 youth will take to the floor at two events March 17th and 18th during the annual Battle of the Apple, one of the most epic marching band, drumline and dance battles in New York City.

The event, which is in its 17th year, pits band against band, danceline against danceline in

an intense competition for the coveted title of New York’s best. A high-energy display of musical talent, showmanship and theater, Battle in the Apple is one of the most anticipated events of the year for thousands of devoted fans across the tri-state.

The two-day exhibition will start on Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) with the

step and dance competition at the Uncommon Charter High School in Brooklyn, with the show

bringing dance and step teams from all over the city. Performers between the ages of 5 and 18

will converge on the floor in head-to-head stand battles, well-choreographed dance routines and over-the-top stunts set to high-energy music.



The show continues on Saturday, March 18 at Queens College’s Fitzgerald gymnasium with the

majorette competition and drumline battle. Here the city’s best drumlines dazzle and compete

in a friendly, yet intense competition to take home the crown. The first of the double-header of

events starts at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9), and the second takes place in the afternoon, starting

at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3).



Battle in the Apple is the premier event of the Brooklyn United Music and Arts program, the

brainchild of founder Tyrone “Ty” Brown. The event, which is an extension of the program’s mission to enhance the development of Brooklyn youth through the performing arts, has expanded to become a stage for young people to express their talents in a supportive environment of their peers, family and community.



One of the most prolific and award-winning bands in New York, Brooklyn United is known for its

pageantry, precision and musicianship. The BU dance team, which performs the “show” style

of dance reminiscent of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) dancers, stuns with

show-stopping stunts, dazzling costumes and expertly choreographed routines.



While this is a friendly competition, there can only be one winner to hold the title of “Best of New York.