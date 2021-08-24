African American Day Parade: PIX11 to stream virtual celebration

The following is a press release from africanamericandayparade.org.

Harlem, NY— The African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP), one of the largest and oldest

parades of Black American culture, has officially announced its 2021 honorees of the 52nd

Annual African American Day Parade. Please be advised, this year’s parade which is themed

“Education Is The Foundation” will be broadcasted virtually on Sunday September 19, 2021 at

12pm EST on PIX11.com. Refresh this story at that time to watch the parade live.

The 52nd annual parade will honor 4 trailblazing business leaders as Grand Marshals. These

leaders include Dr. Tony Allen: President Delaware State University, Dr. Tarika Barret: CEO of

Girls Who Code, Annette Gordon-Reed: Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian, and James Holden

Jr.: Director of Bands at Virginia State University.

In addition, 3 phenomenal leaders will be honored as Marshals and an additional 2 will be

honored as the 2021 recipients of our Theresa Freeman Community Service Award. Our 2021

Marshals include George Khaldun: Co-Founder of Harlem Children Zone, Dr. Camea Davis:

Network Director of the National Youth Poet Laureate Program, and Penny Parnther:

Elementary Science Liaison & Lead Science Teacher at Valley Cottage Elementary. Our 2020

Theresa Community Service Award recipients include community leaders such as Shameek

Robinson: President of the Association of Black Educators of New York (ABENY) and Janifer

Wilson: Founder of Sisters Uptown Bookstore and Cultural Center.

“This was something that was denied to us, this is something that our ancestors wanted so

desperately for us”, expresses legendary historian Annette Gordon-Reed. “ [Education] has been

a mechanism for us to advance in the world.”

ABENY President Shameek Robinson further notes, “[Education] is a civil rights issue of our

time. It remains the one commodity, the one criteria, the one leverage that allows somebody like

me, a young kid from the South Bronx, to be able to travel the world and contribute to my

community.”

About the African American Day Parade, Inc.

The mission of the AADP is to highlight African American culture, heritage and unity; showcase

the best and brightest of the African American community and commemorate the legacy o

African American ancestry. The AADP focuses on five basic components that help to strengthen

the community: Business, Education, Health, Politics/Government & Arts/Culture. Each year

AADP chooses one of these areas as the parade theme and invites those that have contributed to

that field to act as our Grand Marshals, Marshals, & Honorary Guests. The 2020 theme is

Business.