12th annual NYC Juneteenth family festival integrates in-person and virtual experience over 3-day event

BROOKLYN — With Juneteenth only a day away, momentum and excitement are building for the 12th annual Juneteenth NYC Family Festival, June 18-20, in Brooklyn’s Herbert Von King Park, with virtual participation across the country. Attendees can register to receive the link to the virtual portion of the festival here. A detailed schedule of events can be found here.

The three-day festival will be a celebration of Black music, dance, wellness, poetry, and accomplishments. The event will begin on Friday, June 18th virtually and on Saturday, June 19th will become a hybrid celebration at Herbert Von King Park.

On Sunday, June 20th, the event will remain a hybrid experience at the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Amphitheater where we encourage participants to support the young entrepreneurs making a difference in our community. Attendees can register to receive the link to the virtual portion of the festival here.

The virtual program, which will begin on Friday, June 18, will feature a wide range of wellness sessions including workshops on mental health, diet, kidney health, Lupus, organ donation and more. The history of Juneteenth, Black Wall Street and Kwanzaa will also be presented.

On Saturday, the New York Knicks and Rangers will be holding basketball and hockey clinics for kids and WNBA Liberty’s dance team will be performing along with its mascot Ellie the Elephant who will be there to entertain. There will be a variety of uplifting, interactive performances from a drum line to skits to a wide range of musical performances including Afro Beats and Afro Fusion.

The Brooklyn Public Library will unveil its first-ever limited-edition Black American Library card during the Festival and will be distributing the card to attendees.

“I am thrilled with this year’s enthusiasm for our Juneteenth Festival NYC,” said Juneteenth NYC Organization’s Athenia Rodney. “When we started the festival 12 years ago, few were even aware that Juneteenth was an important day in our history, marking freedom from slavery. On the heels of Juneteenth just becoming a federal holiday, there are so many reasons to celebrate Black culture and accomplishments which is why, for the first time, the Festival will take place over three days. The community is ready and eager to celebrate!”

This year’s festival theme, “Rebirthing the Roots of Entrepreneurial Excellence,” will honor and explore the history of our entrepreneurial ancestors and empower the entrepreneurs of our community today.

Virtual participants can register here to enjoy the three day event on a robust platform where they can experience the festival in its entirety. They will have access to all entertainment, workshops and live programs in a multi-dimensional format.

To register for the event, please visit: http://bit.ly/JuneteenthNY2021

ABOUT THE 12TH ANNUAL JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL NYC PRODUCED BY UMOJA EVENTS

Founded in 2009 with the mission to educate, empower, and entertain the community, the Juneteenth NYC Family Festival aims to bring the community together and to create conversations that will evoke change, unity, and healing.

ABOUT JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth is the oldest, nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States of America. On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation effectively ending enslavement, Union soldiers delivered this news to Galveston, Texas proclaiming freedom for Black people. Today, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, achievement, and cultural community with food, dancing, singing, and as of 2021, Juneteenth is recognized as an official holiday in New York City and in many other locales.