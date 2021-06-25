11th annual Queens World Film Festival open now through July 3 with special theme: Hope

QUEENS WORLD FILM FESTIVAL: June 23-July 3: Inside, Outside Virtual and Live!

Gathering together to celebrate our stories, to recognize the storytellers is hopeful. Being heard, hearing, listening and participating in collective positive growth is hopeful and promotes equity.

After a stunningly successful leap into the digital space in 2020, this year’s Queens World is reinventing itself again to include 11 days of streaming and live indie film experiences – providing a unique in-depth look at the best in contemporary independent film.

Queens World is screening truly Independent Films LIVE in 5 Queens venues: Queens Theatre, the Museum of the Moving Image, The Local NY, Culture Lab, and the United Sherpa Association.

For those not comfortable with public gatherings can stream 198 films from 33 nations June 23 – July 3, 2021 on Film Festival Flix, a popular film festival streaming platform and available wherever you purchase your apps. No matter which phone, tablet, or TV, operating system or app store, Film Festival Flix has a watch option for you.

Tickets for all live screenings will be on sale soon through Brown Paper Tickets. Presented by Benedict Realty Group (BRG) whose support has made it possible to employ technicians, ushers, hosts, projectionists from within the Queens Community and to purchase t-shirts, posters, marketing materials and other supplies from local businesses.

“BRG has been in the community for over 30 years, and we are committed to supporting the arts and our youth. The Queens World Film Festival is helping to bring the arts back. When the arts come back, the community thrives.” said BRG CEO Daniel Benedict.

Opening Night June 23, 2021 -The feature film for the evening is Mouse, by Queens filmmaker Adam Engel, CEO and President of TangoLight Films with over a decade of feature films to his credit. Mouse is a masterfully crafted thriller about an innocent handyman who struggles with the crushing guilt of a local murder. QWFF returns to the Sumner Redstone Theatre at the Museum of the Moving Image for a live opening night that signals what to expect from QW11: emotional, personal work that takes a frank look at who we are and what we have done to each other.

Mouse is accompanied by a short film from Stephan Joseph Eigenmann that uses an empathetic robot to teach us, taking a futuristic look at where our hearts go when we no longer wish to feel anything. The pairing represents the full gamut of what is to be found at Queens World 11 and take us from the sublime to the horrific, reminding us that our anguish is real.

Opening night will be hosted by Festival Directors Preston and Katha Cato and will include a tribute to Elmhurst Hospital Center as the 2021 recipient of the Spirit of Queens Award for the tireless care their entire staff provided throughout the pandemic.

Other Honors will include the 2021 Queens World Trailblazer Award, Opal Hope Bennet, veteran Programmer and POV Shorts Producer. Opal has created career paths and opportunities for many other young women involved in developing interesting and maverick programming. Her vast experience and keen eye for talent has help to distinguish her in the world of curation and programming.

Multidisciplinary animator Catya Plate will receive the Lois Webber Pioneer Award for her work in sculpture, painting, drawing, installation, artist books and stop-motion animation. Catya has recently been added to the prestigious GREAT WOMEN ANIMATORS list and in 2008 her work was selected for permanent inclusion in the Art Base of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum.

In addition to the annual festival, Queens World includes year-round screening opportunities for festival alumni, special events to bring the Indie film community together, industry networking events, and an educational initiative for youth and seniors.

Festival Sponsors include Benedict Realty Group who are presenting all live events. Support also comes from Investors Bank, Queens Council on the Arts, Resorts World with media sponsorship provided by PIX11, Schneps Communication, Queens Chronicle, Yelp and QPTV. Nine Queens hotels are offering discounts to visiting filmmakers and festival guests: www.QueensWorldFilmFestival.org



Queens World is made possible in part with funds from the Decentralization Program a re-grant program at the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Both are administered by the Queens Council on the Arts. The Queens World Film Festival is a program of the Queens World Film Initiative, Inc., a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization.