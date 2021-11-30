11 local orgs you need to know about on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday was created as a charitable day of giving, celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This year, Giving Tuesday falls on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Here at PIX11, we wanted to highlight 11 local, non-profit organizations on Giving Tuesday where you can donate or volunteer to help those in need.

Check out these great community organizations, listed in no particular order:

American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. They invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit: www.cancer.org.

2. Community Food Bank of NJ

CFBNJ fights hunger in NJ by assisting those in need seek long term solutions. Working together with volunteers, donors, and partners, CFBNJ works to fill the emptiness caused by hunger with food, help and hope. To donate/volunteer visit: www.cfnnj.org

3. City Harvest

City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the more than 1.5 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. This year, the group writes that they will rescue an estimated 111 million pounds of food and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners across the five boroughs. To donate/volunteer visit: www.cityharvest.org

4. St. John’s Bread & Life

St. John’s Bread and Life’s mission is to respect the dignity and rights of all persons by ensuring their access to healthy, nutritious food, and comprehensive human services resulting in self-sufficiency and stability. To donate/ volunteer: www.breadandlife.org

5. The Felix Organization

The Felix Organization was founded in 2006 by Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Emmy Award-winning casting director, Sheila Jaffe, after they connected through their shared experiences as adoptees and were inspired to share their good fortune with children who had not been “taken home” as they had. For more information: www.thefelixorganization.org

6. God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home delivers nutritious, medically-tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves, including those battling cancer. For more information: www.glwd.org

7. Coalition for Asian American Children and Families

Advocates for equity and opportunity for marginalized APA children and families. CACF’s mission is for all children and families — including Asian Pacific Americans (APAs) in New York City — to be safe, healthy, and able to reach their full potential in life. For more information visit: www.cacf.org

8. New York Common Pantry

NYC Common Pantry is dedicated to reducing hunger throughout New York City while promoting dignity and self-sufficiency. To donate/volunteer: www.nycommonpantry.org

9. Island Harvest

Island Harvest was founded in 1992 and is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. Island Harvest has been leading hunger relief on Long Island distributing fresh produce, meat and non-perishables throughout Long Island. To donate/volunteer: www.islandharvest.org

10. New York Cares – New York Cares is the largest volunteer network in NYC, offering thousands of volunteer opportunities with non-profits and schools in all five boroughs. The organization currently engages 65,000 volunteers in service each year. To donate/volunteer: www.newyorkcares.org

11. The Bowery Mission The Bowery Mission serves homeless and hungry New Yorkers and provides services that meet their immediate needs and transforms their lives from poverty and hopelessness to hope. To donate/volunteer: www.bowery.org

No matter where you volunteer or what local orgs you support, #GivingTuesday is a good reminder to help others!